Tucker Claims Kamala Harris Provoked Russia's Attack Of Ukraine

Fox News' Tucker Carlson claimed Monday that there was a massive conspiracy by the Democratic Party to force Russia to invade Ukraine so the United States would then go to war with Russia.

Reality need not apply for Carlson's unhinged monologue.

In the opening of his rant, Carlson weirdly blamed Rep. Eric Swalwell for "letting the cat out of the bag" years ago on his program. Any simple sentence by a Democratic politician in any decade can be used by Fox News hosts to distort reality and create a new conspiracy.

Carlson said, "With Russian troops amassed by the thousands on the Ukrainian border, Joe Biden sent Kamala Harris, the least capable diplomat in Washington, to explain America's policy to European heads of state. At a public press event at the Munich Security Conference, Kamala Harris encouraged Ukraine to become a member of NATO. "I appreciate and admire President Zelenskyy's desire to join NATO." Message: Up yours, Vladimir Putin, go ahead and invade Ukraine. And of course, Vladimir Putin did that just days later."

So, Carlson is blaming Kamala Harris for starting the Russian invasion because she dared to mention the word NATO in Germany. But Carlson already blew up his own argument because even he admits Putin already sent his armed forces to the border.

Tuckums', why did Putin already send thousands of troops to the Ukraine border before VP Harris spoke, if he wasn't planning the invasion?

Then Carlson claimed the Biden Administration knew and intentionally wanted war with Russia. Huh?

"So, the invasion was no surprise to the Biden administration. They knew that would happen. That was the point of the exercise. We watched all this happen. We missed it. How? Honestly, because it was insane and therefore very hard to take seriously. Why in the world would the United States intentionally seek war with Russia? How could we possibly benefit from that war? We still don't know the answer to that question, but it is obvious that permanent Washington has been fixated on war with Russia for a very long time."

Tucker still doesn't know the answer as to why Democrats would want a war with Russia because there is no answer.

That's another MAGA-fueled lie.

And as usual Carlson's words have deadly implications.