Tucker: Americans Are The Real Victims Of Russia's Invasion

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claims the response of NATO and United States to the heinous attack on Ukraine by Russia? Makes Americans the only real victims.



Whine more, Tucker.

During Jenn Psaki's press conference on Monday, the White House said what a huge majority of Americans believe: Putin is responsible for the recent rise in gas prices.

Carlson's recent screeds have been a talking points bonanza for Vladimir Putin and Russia; Monday night was no different.

Carlson bashed the idea that Putin's attack had anything to with the cost of oil, and instead blamed the countries trying to stop the brutal assault on a democratic and independent nation.

Carlson claimed blaming Putin is "dumb propaganda" "To think it's 'Putin's price hike' you'd have to be a moron."

"The bottom line is Russia invades Ukraine. It's appalling, everyone agrees," Carlson said.

Wait, what? Carlson agrees? Putin's favorite puppet agrees it's appalling? I thought Ukraine brought it on themselves, Tuckems?

"But our response to it. Does it hurt Putin? No. It hurts the United States. We're the real victim here," Carlson snarled.

General Petraeus explained Monday on Fox News that the actions we are taking are having a major impact on Russia and Ukraine.

"We are really putting the screws to the Russian economy, the financial system, Putin's inner circle, and even their business community..." Petraeus said.

Market Watch reports the sanctions are crippling Putin: Russia default looms as S&P Global cuts ratings.

The American people aren't morons, as Carlson calls them, in regards to the rising costs of fuel.

In a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 71% of Americans blamed Putin and 68% blamed oil companies for the rise in gas.

A significant majority of Americans blame Russian President Vladimir Putin for the recent spike in America’s gas prices, but almost as many blame oil companies, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday. In asked about the sizable increase in fuel prices in 2022, more than two-thirds of those polled blamed Putin — 71 percent — and oil companies — 68 percent — either a “great deal” or a “good amount.”

The 2022 Covid supply chain issues created a big inflation problem for the world, after Russia invaded Ukraine, oil prices rose exponentially, but Carlson still tries to find a way to help Putin and turn his viewers against helping Ukraine.

It's a big distraction to make it seem like Biden's fault that Putin invaded.