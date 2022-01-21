Carlson Straight Up Repeats Russian Propaganda Against NATO

Thursday evening,Tucker Carlson used his program to act as Dmitry Peskov and bash the existence of NATO, which is what Vladimir Putin has been doing since he assumed the Russian presidency.

Carlson claimed everybody in DC wants to start a war against Russia, on behalf of our "new and deeply beloved ally, the government of Ukraine."

"Vladimir Putin is our most dangerous enemy, they scream. We can't let him hurt Ukraine," Carlson said. The Fox News host then blamed "RussiaGate" for fostering a possible war against Russia.

Never forget that 13 intelligence agencies confirmed that Russian interfered in OUR 2016 election.

Carlson then set his sights on NATO.

Carlson said the one essential fact driving us toward war with Russia is NATO.

NATO was another foreign alliance that Trump attacked during his time in Washington.

"Trump has been NATO’s loudest critic. He has cast America’s military allies primarily as a drain on the U.S. Treasury, and he has aggressively criticized America’s true friends in Europe—democratic leaders such as Macron and Germany’s chancellor, Angela Merkel—even as he treats Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un, and other authoritarians around the world with unusual tact. He describes the European Union, whose membership overlaps significantly with NATO’s, as a competitor rather than the close global partner it has been to every recent American president."

Trump's behavior towards Russia, against our own foreign services baffled many including some of his detractors and biggest supporters.

This tirade must have had Putin smiling.

"So what is NATO and what is the purpose of NATO since the fall of the Soviet Union 30 years ago that NATO was designed as a bulwark against?"

"No one can answer that question," Carlson said. [Yes, they can.]

He continued, "But one of them, a central one, is NATO. So what is NATO and what is the purpose of NATO since the fall of the Soviet Union 30 years ago that NATO was designed as a bulwark against?"

"Well, no one can answer that question. Not one person and yet the same people who cooked up the Iraq War are now insisting that Ukraine must join NATO anyway. That would mean putting American military hardware right on Russia's border, and Russia doesn't want that any more than we would want Russian missiles in Tijuana. Hence, the tension. Now the irony, as Clint Ehrlich pointed out, is that NATO doesn't even want Ukraine to join. In other words, the whole thing is nuts. It serves no American interest whatsoever. It is yet another manufactured crisis, this one devised by restless, power-hungry neocons in Washington looking for another war."

On one hand Tucker Carlson, Republicans, and Fox News with no proof attack President Biden for being "weak against Russia."

But when Biden stands up for one of our allies and takes a stand against Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Tucker Carlson questions helping our ALLY defend itself.

Spoken like a true Putin-ite.