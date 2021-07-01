Jim Jordan Repeats Tucker Carlson’s Lies About NSA In Committee Hearing

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday used a House Judiciary Committee hearing to promote a conspiracy theory claiming that Fox News host Tucker Carlson was spied on by the National Security Agency (NSA).

Carlson first made the claims on Monday that a whistleblower told him that the NSA was monitoring him for "political reasons." The NSA has said that Carlson was not a "target" of its investigations and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pointed out that the agency "focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are attempting to do us harm on foreign soil."

Jordan repeated Carlson's claims during a Judiciary Committee hearing about the government's role in prosecuting leaks.

"Tucker Carlson stated on his show the other night his belief that the NSA was monitoring his communications," Jordan submitted. "The NSA said in a carefully worded statement -- I would encourage all of you to read that -- that Mr. Carlson was not a target. They didn't deny that they had viewed his communications."

Fox News has refused to independently report on Carlson's claims.