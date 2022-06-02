Dems Blast Jim Jordan At Gun Legislation Hearing

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing debating gun legislation called "Protecting Our Kids Act."

Rep. Jim Jordan opened up Republican remarks by claiming Democrats are rushing to pass legislation and using Uvalde to do so, calling it "political theater" and a "radical attempt to legislate away the second amendment rights."

This is the usual nonsense coming from Republicans.

However, Jordan was thoroughly rebuked by several Democratic members of Congress for his ridiculous opening comments.

No one came down harder on the January 6th enabler than David Cicilline (D-RI) who said, "Guns have become the leading cause of death for American kids," he said holding up the document.

"Let that sink in. The leading cause of death!" Cicilline stressed. "And for those who said all we are rushing it, more than 311,000 students have experienced gun violence since Columbine."

"So tell the parents who lost children, tell the family members who saw loved ones slaughtered that we are rushing," he said.

And then he went off: "The real question is why has it taken us so long, and there is one reason: We don't have Republican colleagues in the fight with us. We passed two bills to strengthen criminal background checks. Our ranking member described those as radical attempts to take away the Second Amendment. That is a bill supported by 90 percent of the American people. Common sense, as well as closing the Charleston loophole. Enough with these bogus arguments about the Second Amendment. This is about fulfilling our responsibility to keep our constituents safe from gun violence."

There is a rush going on here, but not in the form of this legislation.

Rather, there's a rush to save lives from mass murdering AR-15s and other assault weapons that Republicans protect at the whim of the NRA and gun nuts instead of the will of the people.