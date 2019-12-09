Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Hearing Live Stream

The House Judiciary Committee reviews impeachment evidence.
By Susie Madrak

Via Vox:

In this second hearing, lawmakers will review evidence gathered by the House Intelligence Committee during the first phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. And Democratic lawmakers will also work to build a case that the presidential behavior cataloged in that evidence matches the definitions of impeachable conduct established last week.

The hearing will serve as a prelude to the introduction of articles of impeachment; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi charged top Democrats with drafting those articles last week, and the Judiciary Committee could vote on them as early as Thursday.

Democrats reportedly began working on those articles Saturday, but the final wording and scope is far from set — and that, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler told CNN, is where Monday’s hearing comes in.

“There are possible drafts that various people are writing,” Nadler said Sunday. “But the fact is we’re not going to make any decision as to how broad the articles should be — as to what they contain, what the wording is — until after the hearing tomorrow.”


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.