700 Club's David Brody: 'Helsinki Stinky' For Trump

On Tuesday, The 700 Club spent a lot of time during their broadcast trying to figure out why Trump acted the way he did in front of Putin and the world.

Early in the show, Pat Robertson described how bad George H. Bush was with off-the-cuff remarks and once they got him handled properly with cue cards he performed well so why wasn't Trump prepared. The Washington Post reported that Trump defied his advisors and instead glorified Putin.

Ahead of the meeting, staffers provided Trump with some 100 pages of briefing materials aimed at laying out a tough posture toward Putin, but the president ignored most of it, according to one person familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose internal deliberations. Trump’s remarks were “very much counter to the plan,” the person said.

Robertson was shocked that Trump threw his own DNI, Dan Coats under the bus as well.

David Brody was brought on to try and sort it out and as much as he tried to apologize for Trump, he had to get honest a little.

After Robertson denigrated Putin repeatedly for being a murderous thug and wondered "why in the world didn't somebody warn the president what he's getting into?"

Body explained that Trump does what he wants to do.

"I think he's attracted to that strong man quality of Vladimir Putin."

Did Brody admit Trump has a crush on Vlad?

After saying you get a good 70-80% of what you like with Trump but the bad is really bad.

Brody said, "Boy, 20%, you look at it and go, 'my goodness, does that smell over there in the corner.'"

Brody continued, "And this was a smelly moment. Rather than Helsinki, maybe it's Helstinky for President Trump because that's what it felt like for sure."

I'd say 100% of his Helsinki press conference was stinky.