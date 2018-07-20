MSNBC Lets White House Husband Matt Schlapp Hijack Coverage

Why did MSNBC's guest host Peter Alexander turn 15 minutes of his show over to a rabid Trump defender, whose wife works for the Trump White House, during a panel discussion?

It's horrendous that news networks like CNN and MSNBC turn over large swaths of time to pro-Trump defenders, whose sole purpose is to confuse and gaslight the American people. Trump receives enough free press already from so-called "coverage" of his political rallies.

A couple of minutes of highly-charged debate is fine to highlight the lies, but what CNN's Chris Cuomo routinely did in the early mornings on CNN, and what happened here, is ridiculous. And these journos are very smart people.

I also have to blame the producers as well. They can end a segment or an interview with a few words into a host's earpiece, but I guessed they loved this debacle.

Peter Alexander took over Hallie Jackson's block this morning and held a panel discussion about Trump's surrender summit in Helsinki and Trump's new invite to Putin to come to Washington.

The panel included Jeremy Bash, Gabby Morrongiello from the Washington Examiner, and Eugene Scott.

But after the opening few minutes, Alexander turned the show over to Schlapp.

Peter Alexander does have his facts straight, but to allow Matt Schlapp to hijack the segment does him no good.

Apparently, if Schlapp takes two minutes to disagree with something Trump has done, like say his Helsinki press conference didn't go well, that means he's an honest broker of the truth.

Schlapp made believe that Barack Obama elections were cyber attacked by others too which is supposed to negate what happened in 2016 for some weird reason.

Matt also bashed Trump's DNI, Dan Coats for not being in the loop on what happened in Helsinki and the new ask by Trump to bring Putin to D.C.

I usually include transcript breakdowns on my analysis, but I couldn't get myself to do it on this one. Watch with horror.

As I was watching the sh*tshow, I tweeted this out.

Did @MSNBC give @mschlapp his own show suddenly? @PeterAlexander

This was embarrassing TV @NBCPolitics for letting him spew nonsense for so long.

Others had similar opinions.

The portion I clipped came after almost seven minutes of the argument started between Alexander and Schlapp.