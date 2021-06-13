Politics
Pelosi Bashes Trump For Humiliating America In Front Of Putin

Madam Speaker is not the least bit concerned that Pres. Biden will do the same when he meets Putin on Wednesday. Au contraire.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi contrasted President Biden's approach to Russia and Traitor Trump's bootlicking of the Soviet president in 2018 on CNN's State of the Union.

Pelosi expressed admiration for Pres. Biden in Europe, and approval that climate change is back on the table globally.

"Now let's just make a contrast -- The president -- the former president of the United States, for whatever reason, whether the Russians had personal, political or financial leverage over him, just kowtowed, catered to Putin in a way that was humiliating to the United States of America. And when, when Putin hears about some of the violations of the rights of his own people, he laughs," Pelosi said.

She continued, "[Biden] should meet with him, and I think he's going to meet a very different president than one who was at the mercy of Putin."

America will never forget Trump, in 2018, siding with Vladimir Putin over his own US Intelligence agencies, in what Trump sycophant David Brody from CBN called a "Helstinky" moment for Trump.

After Robertson denigrated Putin repeatedly for being a murderous thug, and wondered "why in the world didn't somebody warn the president what he's getting into?"

Body explained that Trump does what he wants to do."I think he's attracted to that strong man quality of Vladimir Putin."

Did Brody admit Trump has a crush on Vlad? After saying you get a good 70-80% of what you like with Trump but the bad is really bad.

Brody said, "Boy, 20%, you look at it and go, 'my goodness, does that smell over there in the corner.'"

Brody continued, "And this was a smelly moment. Rather than Helsinki, maybe it's Helstinky for President Trump because that's what it felt like for sure."

