Patraeus Frustrates Fox With High Praise For Biden's Ukraine Reponse

The former head of the CIA laid to waste the petty attacks Fox News and their minions have been heaping on Biden since Russia invaded Ukraine..
By John AmatoApril 11, 2022

On Fox News' The Faulkner Focus, Gen. David Petraeus heaped praise on Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Host Harris Faulkner peppered the general with the usual Fox News nonsense by citing other extreme right figures, like Brexit's far right advocate, Nigel Farage.

In an almost ten-minute interview, (which you can watch here,) the former leader of our U.S. forces beat back almost every complaint Faulkner voiced in her attempt to make Biden appear weak.

She used Boris Johnson's trip to Ukraine as evidence he's a much more powerful world leader, using Trump's campaign lie that Biden was staying in his "bunker."

"What more can we do?" Faulkner asked.

Petraeus said, “Well, gosh, he just was in Brussels. He was in Warsaw. he was just outside in other locations...”

Faulkner cut him off, “Did that make a difference?”

"It made a huge difference. That NATO meeting was called on such short notice for one reason. The U.S. President said he was gonna go to Brussels, so all the rest of them came as well,” Petraeus said incredulously.

Petraeus explained in precise detail why the U.S. can't send every weapon system to Ukraine — they use eastern bloc systems, and ours wouldn't work — but we've sent more than two billion dollars worth of weapons already.

Petraeus reminded Fox News viewers how much the U.S. has done to aid Ukraine, including crippling Russia' economy.

"Are we doing what we can, and I think we are," Petraeus said.

"We are really putting the screws to the Russian economy, the financial system, Putin's inner circle, and even the business community..."

It's a sad commentary when instead of reporting on what's happening in Ukraine, and with our allies, Fox News continually uses their air-space for picayune and small-minded GOP attacks on a president that is leading the world against Putin.

