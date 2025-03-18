What? Fox's Chaffetz Wants Arrests Over DEI At Universities

This guy used to be the chair of the House Oversight Committee. Now he's calling for people to be arrested for implementing diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Here's former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who also is now a regular guest and guest host on Fox, railing about universities that receive tax dollars potentially not complying with Trump's racist executive order targeting DEI programs at higher education institutions and elsewhere on this Friday's The Faulkner Focus on Fox.

FAULKNER: President Trump's crackdown on college campuses is also taking aim at diversity, equity and inclusion.

One month ago, the Education Department issued a letter warning institutions to do away with DEI. It wants them to stop using race-based preferences in admissions, financial aid, hiring, training, and other areas.

Now more than 50 universities across America are being investigated for alleged racial discrimination.

Schools facing scrutiny under major public universities like Arizona State, Ohio State, Rutgers, also private schools, NYU, Duke, Yale, Cornell.

Those last two are Ivy League institutions which got more than $2 billion in federal funding last year alone, Jason.

CHAFFETZ: That is a stunning amount of money. I mean, we've talked about, you know, $400 million for this, and you know, I believe at Columbia $2 billion for these.

Look, it's based on merit, folks. You put the person who has done the best regardless of who they are.

That was the message of Martin Luther King. This is not some new radical idea. This is the basis of our country. This is the whole idea that you have the opportunity in this country to succeed, not be bypassed for somebody because they've got to meet some racial quota.

And it's how demeaning to people who are of color. I think it does them a disservice as well. And these that are scrolling on the screen, these are not your normal suspects.

A lot of them out there, you'd say, really, those universities, but I'm glad they're diving into it.

HARRIS: Yeah, you know, the point that you make about the pressure that it puts on communities of color is an interesting and important one. You don't have to dumb things down for those of us with darker skin.

We just need the opportunity. We don't need equity which promises outcomes, we need equality and that's what MLK was talking about.

You're so right, your last quick thought.

CHAFFETZ: Well, I'm glad they're pursuing this. I want to start seeing some arrests. I want to see some fines. And I don't want them to continue to take money from somebody's wallet and give it to somebody else like these universities.

FAULKNER: That's right. They need to be DOGEd. It's a verb now.