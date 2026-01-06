Mark Kelly Hits Back At Orange Menace And Whiskey Pete

So, Whiskey Pete's advisers finally got it through his thick skull that trying to court-martial Sen Mark Kelly was a really stupid idea, so he went with demoting Kelly and cutting his retirement pay instead.

Judging by his response, Kelly was unfazed by Hegseth's feeble attack:

Over twenty-five years in the U.S. Navy, thirty-nine combat missions, and four missions to space, I risked my life for this country and to defend our Constitution – including the First Amendment rights of every American to speak out. I never expected that the President of the… — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) January 5, 2026

Kelly told Rachel Maddow on Monday night that they will not succeed in keeping Kelly quiet. I just wonder if it ever dawned on Whiskey Pete's alcohol-soaked brain that he will eventually have to answer to Kelly.