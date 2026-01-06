Mark Kelly Hits Back At Orange Menace And Whiskey Pete

Sen Mark Kelly vows that the Trump syndicate won't shut him up.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 6, 2026

So, Whiskey Pete's advisers finally got it through his thick skull that trying to court-martial Sen Mark Kelly was a really stupid idea, so he went with demoting Kelly and cutting his retirement pay instead.

Judging by his response, Kelly was unfazed by Hegseth's feeble attack:

Kelly told Rachel Maddow on Monday night that they will not succeed in keeping Kelly quiet. I just wonder if it ever dawned on Whiskey Pete's alcohol-soaked brain that he will eventually have to answer to Kelly.

