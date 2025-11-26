Mark Kelly Fires Back At Trump Administration, And Hits His Targets

The Pentagon announced on Xitter, of all places, an investigation into Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a former U.S. Navy captain, after he participated in a video addressed to U.S. military members in which the six Democrats reminded them that they don't have to follow "illegal orders." Sen. Kelly first learned of the investigation on social media. Hegseth, via Trump, is going after a sitting US senator, astronaut, and decorated veteran, so good luck with that.

I suspect this "investigation" will follow the administration's attempt at political persecution against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The Department of War Defense's post on the bad app was pummeled with replies, including one from Adam Kinzinger, saying, "Eat a bag of ass."

The Pentagon's attempt to intimidate a badass decorated veteran isn't working. Instead, it's the administration that will go through some things.

"When I was 22 years old, I commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy and swore an oath to the Constitution," Sen. Kelly wrote on Facebook. "I upheld that oath through flight school, multiple deployments on the USS Midway, 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm, test pilot school, four space shuttle flights at NASA, and every day since I retired – which I did after my wife Gabby was shot in the head while serving her constituents."

"In combat, I had a missile blow up next to my jet and flew through anti-aircraft fire to drop bombs on enemy targets," he continued. "At NASA, I launched on a rocket, commanded the space shuttle, and was part of the recovery mission that brought home the bodies of my astronaut classmates who died on Columbia. I did all of this in service to this country that I love and has given me so much."

"Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this," he added. "I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death. If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution."

It's not just a recommendation for military members to not follow illegal orders; it's their DUTY, and the six Democrats reminded service members of that, and in response, the president called for their arrest and execution. With Kelly, they are out of their league. Maybe Hegseth should go back to working for Fox News, because his attempt to show the world he's a manly man is cringe as fuck. Kelly is the sort of man Hegseth is cosplaying, and he's a bad actor.