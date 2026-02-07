Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness..." -- Charlies Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities
On this day in 1812, Woke Social Justice Warrior Charles Dickens was born. Dickens excelled at telling gripping stories which people wanted to read, while at the same time slipping in some serious criticism of how unfair Victorian society was. He wrote about poverty, child labor, debtors’ prisons, and rigid class systems in a way that made readers feel for the people getting crushed by them, and not just understand the issues in the abstract. If you want the best, detailed portrait of England during the mid-Victorian period -- a period which he didn't just write about, but during which he helped shape public attitudes and nudge social reform -- Charlie D. is your guy.

The Smirking Chimp: Judge Tells Trump To Stop ‘Beating a Dead Horse’ in Bid To Overturn Felony Convictions.

The New Republic: Is Kamala Harris Running? Why She Relaunched Her Social Accounts.

The Rude Pundit: Why Are We Not Purging People in the Epstein Files from the American Government?

Attention space nerds! Record-breaking asteroid found by UW astronomers!

