We're sure Donald will take this poll calmly and thoughtfully.
Poll: Bad Bunny Is The Real American Dream - Trump Is Just The Nightmare Sequel
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardFebruary 18, 2026

Oh, behold the leader of the free world: Donald Trump, current President of the United States. Yet somehow, in a shocking plot twist no one saw coming (except maybe everyone), the American people have decided that Bad Bunny - real name, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - is the one who truly captures the spirit of the good ol' USA. We're sure Donald will take this poll calmly and thoughtfully.

According to a fresh Yahoo/YouGov poll, 42% of respondents picked the wildly popular artist as the better embodiment of American values, edging out Trump's measly 39%. This groundbreaking survey dropped just days after Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime extravaganza on February 8, where he apparently dazzled the nation so thoroughly that even the guy in the Oval Office couldn't compete. Who needs policy wins when you've got a performance that unites? Truly, the metrics of greatness have spoken, according to El Pais.

And Bad Bunny's show was so highly anticipated that even Donald Trump tuned in to hate-watch it, adding to the halftime show's ratings, which crushed Turning Point USA's alternative event, the "All-American Halftime Show."

Trump rage-posted about Bad Bunny's performance, calling it "an affront to the greatness of the United States and does not represent our values of success, creativity, and excellence. No one understands a word this guy says, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children.” And that's a weird statement considering that Trump, not Benito, is at the center of a child sex trafficking scandal, which is getting darker by the day.

Millions of pages of the Epstein Files are now public, with Trump's name popping up thousands of times in various contexts, including fresh unverified allegations, victim statements, and reminders of old social ties that refuse to stay buried. Still, he wants to lecture the country on values. Nothing says "defender of American values" like raging about lyrics you can't understand while your own past associations get dragged back into the spotlight.

"The partisan difference is striking," El Pais reports. "About 78% of those who identify as Democrats view Bad Bunny favorably, and only 7% reject him. On the other hand, among those who identify as Republicans, only 12% approve of the Puerto Rican, compared to 70% who disapprove. Among independent voters, 46% voted for the artist, while 27% voted for the president."

Searches for information on traveling to Puerto Rico have skyrocketed 245% since the Halftime Show. I might have added to that number since Puerto Rico is my happy place, and although I didn't know much about Bad Bunny before (I'm old, OK?) I do now, and the riveting performance, rich with Puerto Rican imagery and symbolism, made me want to return to the island.

Jinkies, where would you prefer to visit: San Juan or Trump's bedbug-infested National Doral Miami resort? Such a hard decision.

Oh, look, they want to be Bad Bunny so bad:

Music in Spanish and foreign flags are ok at Mar-a-Lago, just not at the Super Bowl

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2026-02-17T21:12:17.423Z

