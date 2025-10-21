Trump’s WORST Nightmare: "No Kings" Just Made History!

From Blue Amp Media:

..seven million Americans in every state—and abroad—took to the streets in defiance of Trump’s authoritarianism. From Jeff City to Washington, DC, Knoxville to London, people stood in thunder and rain to defend democracy. Not one riot. Nurses, teachers, veterans, parents, workers, shoulder to shoulder for the Constitution, democracy and the idea no one—especially an incontinent, wannabe dictator—is above the law.

Holding handmade signs like “No Kings, No Tyrants” and “This Is How Hitler Got Started.” In deep-red Tennessee and Alabama, thousands marched in unity. While Trump’s MAGAts hid behind cable news bs, the world saw truth: we've had enough. Enough of warrantless arrests. Enough of racist policing. Enough of Trump’s war on the Constitution. Enough..