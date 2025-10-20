President Scramble-Brains: Massive No Kings Protests Were 'Very Small'

Donald Trump's initial response to the seven million people who attended the 2,700 No Kings rallies held across the country was to post an AI video of depicting himself as a king piloting a fighter jet dumping a massive amount of shit onto protesters in American streets. The nationwide protests were a rebuke on Trump, his cabinet, and his authoritarian agenda. Trump confirms that he watched it, and he saw the signs and the crowd out there. An Associated Press reporter asked for his response, and it was predictable.

"I think it's a joke," Trump said. "I looked at the people. They're not representative of this country."

"And I looked at all the brand new signs," he continued. "I guess it was made for by Soros and other radical left lunatics. It looks like it was. We're checking it out."

"The demonstrations were very small, very ineffective," he falsely said. And the people were whacked out. When you look at those people, those are not representative of the people of our country." Mr. President,

"By the way, I'm not a king," he added. "I work my ass of to make our country great."

Here he is working his ass off:

Trump golfing today during the government shutdown.

I don't know about y'all, but I'm still waiting for my Soros check for the Women's March. Donald's claim that the crowds were "very small" and "ineffective" is laughable, and he's displaying his mental decline once again. Someone should ask him how things turned out for Marie Antoinette. The charges against her were high treason, conspiracy against the state, and depletion of the national treasury.

We did have new signs! Very fancy signs. Donald hasn't heard of a printer before. What Trump saw was the American people, waving flags, holding signs, and displaying love for our country while not kissing Donald's ring. He's not very fond of his constituents, and he hates this country with a passion. No Kings Day was the biggest single-day protest in US history, and he's not coping with that very well.

Look at this "very small" crowd:

Boston:

MSNBC captured the crowd from the Boston "No Kings" rally:

