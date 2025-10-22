Trump Jr's Attack On 'No Kings' Isn't Flex He Thinks It Is

Someone seems to have a bit of selective amnesia when it comes to the violent insurrection on January 6th. Donald Trump Jr. made an appearance on Sean Hannity's show on Fox this Tuesday, and had the nerve to call Democrats stupid while making these lame excuses for why his father hasn't been acting like he's a king.

Here's the back and forth while they were attacking anyone who dared to criticize Trump's appalling demolition at the White House, with Junior using it as an excuse to go after the millions of people who showed up for the No Kings protests as well.

HANNITY: How is it corruption when he's paying for it? I don't get it. Scarborough, liberal Joe, slamming it, disgusting demolition. Now, all it takes is one little minor Google search, or you can ask, you know, Grok or chat GPT, and you’ll get an answer within seconds. And you get the whole history of renovations at the White House. TRUMP JR: Well, the Democrats aren’t exactly the brightest people, Sean. We’ve seen that this whole week. Everything they say is sort of meaningless, right? They’re talking about having a No Kings protest. And, you know, congratulations, guys, you won. We don’t have kings. We have a president that was elected in a landslide electoral college win, someone who won the popular vote, someone who won all seven swing states in a landslide fashion. Someone, by the way, who, if he was a king, probably would just reopen the government, but it hasn’t worked that way. If he was a king, he probably would have never left the office the first time. If he was a king He wouldn’t allow his government to prosecute and persecute him, and he certainly wouldn’t allowed people to assassinate him or try to at least twice. So this is just the usual Democrat nonsense. They throw out the talking points you heard each one of these people say wrecking ball. You know, the DNC wrote the talking points. They have to say that, and none of it ever means anything. None of it's for the good of the people. You understand this. This is privately funded by him and others. It's not costing the American taxpayer a dime, and yet, they're going to be the beneficiaries of that and the successes and the incredible meetings and get-togethers that we'll be able to have in the White House to celebrate America and its dominance across the world.

Never mind the fact that this will just be another way for Trump to take bribes: Who is paying for Trump's White House ballroom?: