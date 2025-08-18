The Sandwich Rebellion & Trump Tyrants From AG To ICE

David Shuster nails the hypocrisy of the Great Sandwich-Tossing Freakout of 2025:

Pirro, along with Pam Bondi—herself a walking parody of justice—sought to crucify Mr. Dunn. Not because he posed a threat to society, but had the audacity to make their sacred uniformed police enforcers look ridiculous.

Consider the hysterics. The Trump Administration, whose collective moral compass spins like a roulette wheel, wept crocodile tears over one sandwich. Meanwhile, on Jan 6th, their feral disciples beat police officers with flagpoles and fire extinguishers. Then, on Trump’s first day in office this year, Old Man Orange pardoned every single one of them.

Yet Pam Bondi, that bleached sentinel of moral decay, declared on X: “If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you.”

