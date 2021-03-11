Capitol Hill Rioter Demands Her Trial Be In Texas, Not DC

The sense of entitlement with these domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol is seemingly endless. Cudd, you might remember, admitted to and bragged that we tore the doors down to Nancy Pelosi's office but somehow didn't break any laws or do anything unlawful, and later asked for and was granted permission by a Texas judge to vacation in Mexico when she was on pre-trial release. So it stands to figure that such a person now thinks she deserves to be tried in Texas rather than the place where she committed her crimes.

Astounding but not surprising.

Source: Washington Post



Attorneys for a woman who bragged in a Facebook live stream about storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 asked a federal judge Wednesday to move her case from Washington, D.C., to near her home in western Texas, saying a more Republican-friendly jury would decide her guilt or innocence more fairly. Jenny Cudd, a 36-year-old florist and former mayoral candidate from Midland, Tex., has been indicted on five counts including obstruction of an official proceeding, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. “Pretrial publicity and community prejudice in Washington D.C. is so likely to have affected the jury pool that the [entire panel] must be presumed as tainted,” Cudd’s attorney Marina Medvin argued. “The facts of this case center around Donald Trump and his supporters. The evidence in this case is emotionally political in every respect,” the Alexandria attorney wrote. “But the jury who would hear the facts in Washington D.C. is the most politically prejudiced jury in the entire country” against Trump.

And what's her legal argument for the change of venue? Her lawyer argued in court, and seemingly with a straight face,

“This astounding lack of political diversity is unique to the jury pool for the District of Columbia,” Medvin asserted, adding, “Moreover, this lack of political diversity in the [jury pool] comes at a time when politics have divided Americans at exceptional levels.” Medvin said potential jurors have been barraged with propaganda by elected officials and news outlets about the incident, accusing them of extending a “race-baiting narrative” against Cudd. Medvin said it has become second nature for Democrats “to refer to Trump supporters as ‘white supremacists.’ ”