Capitol Hill Rioter Who Dared The FBI To 'Investigate Deez Nuts' Now Arrested

Another arrest warrant after scoping out social media posts, this one actually taunting Federal law enforcement before he was finally arrested. These people just ain't none too bright.

Source: Raw Story

In a new court filing released Monday, an FBI special agent details the social media posts of a man named James Matthew Horning who repeatedly photographed and took video of himself during the Capitol riot while also throwing taunts at law enforcement officials.

In one video, Horning lights up what he says is a marijuana cigarette and then says, "F*ck it, smoking a joint on the Capitol steps right now."

"To anyone on my list who has a problem with what happened in DC today.. I am damn proud I was there," he wrote. "If you have a problem with that, hit the inbox if you want.. or use the unfriend feature if you ain't bout it. Those of you calling for an investigation, why don't you try investigating deez nuts with ya chin."