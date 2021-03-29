Politics
Capitol Hill Rioter Wore ‘I Was There’ T-Shirt When Arrested

When Garrett Miller answered the knock at his door by the FBI he was wearing a “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021" T-shirt.
You might remember Garrett Miller as the one who threatened to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because he just wanted "to incriminate myself a little LOL." Well, it seems he's not a genius, as according to the court filing today where he all but confessed by his apparel choice when the FBI showed up at his doorstep back in January.

Garret Miller didn’t speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message.

Miller’s shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday.

Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation’s capital.

On a recorded call immediately after his arrest, Miller told his mother, “I don’t feel that I’ve done anything wrong and now I’m being locked up,” according to prosecutors.

