Capitol Hill Rioter Wore ‘I Was There’ T-Shirt When Arrested

You might remember Garrett Miller as the one who threatened to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because he just wanted "to incriminate myself a little LOL." Well, it seems he's not a genius, as according to the court filing today where he all but confessed by his apparel choice when the FBI showed up at his doorstep back in January.

Source: Associated Press

Garret Miller didn’t speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message.

Miller’s shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday.

Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation’s capital.

On a recorded call immediately after his arrest, Miller told his mother, “I don’t feel that I’ve done anything wrong and now I’m being locked up,” according to prosecutors.