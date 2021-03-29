Capitol Hill Rioter Wore ‘I Was There’ T-Shirt When Arrested

You might remember Garrett Miller as the one who threatened to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez because he just wanted "to incriminate myself a little LOL." Well, it seems he's not a genius, as according to the court filing today where he all but confessed by his apparel choice when the FBI showed up at his doorstep back in January.
Source: Associated Press
Garret Miller didn’t speak to the law enforcement officers who arrested him on charges he stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but the T-shirt he was wearing at his Dallas home that day sent a clear and possibly incriminating message.
Miller’s shirt had a photograph of former President Donald Trump, and it said “Take America Back” and “I Was There, Washington D.C., January 6, 2021,” federal prosecutors noted in a court filing Monday.
Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation’s capital.
On a recorded call immediately after his arrest, Miller told his mother, “I don’t feel that I’ve done anything wrong and now I’m being locked up,” according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors are urging a judge to keep Garrett Miller jailed while he awaits trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riots in the nation's capital. https://t.co/JEeUYN7qAl
— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) March 29, 2021
“Just wanted to incriminate myself a little”
Well, you did! https://t.co/Y0MbtHwsUr
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2021