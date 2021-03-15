Capitol Rioter Found To Be Well-Known Nazi Sympathizer

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli was even reprimanded for wearing the Hitler moustache to work at a Naval base. His lawyer argued he wasn't a White supremacist though his co-workers said he regularly made jokes about Jews, killing people with disabilities, and "had issues with women."

The FBI's 34-page court filing is here (PDF).

Source: CNN

An Army reservist charged with storming the US Capitol was a well-known White supremacist and Nazi sympathizer at the Navy base where he worked as a contractor, and was even rebuked for sporting a distinctive "Hitler mustache," prosecutors said in new court filings. Federal prosecutors revealed Friday that the Navy conducted its own internal investigation into Timothy Hale-Cusanelli that uncovered numerous incidents where he promoted racist and sexist views. The Naval Criminal Investigation Service interviewed 44 of his colleagues and 34 of them said he held "extremist or radical views pertaining to the Jewish people, minorities and women." Hale-Cusanelli, 30, was charged with seven criminal counts, including obstructing congressional proceedings, civil disorder and disorderly conduct in the Capitol. He hasn't yet entered a plea. His defense attorney declined to comment Sunday about the new details of the Navy's probe, but has noted in court filings that Hale-Cusanelli maintains that he isn't a White supremacist. Colleagues told Navy investigators that Hale-Cusanelli made near-daily comments against Jews, advocated for killing newborn babies with disabilities and had "issues with women," according to court filings. Prosecutors said they found racist memes on his phone, including one with the n-word, one that compared Black people to animals, and one insulting George Floyd.

If you really have to wade through the 34-page filing then do so, but be warned that it's filled with filth.

Investigators spoke with coworkers who went into detail on Hale-Cusanelli's conduct, including a Navy Seaman who remembered him saying he "would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough." A Navy Petty Officer testified Hale-Cusanelli once said, "Hitler should have finished the job." During this section of the filing, investigators noted multiple people cited a time Hale-Cusanelli wore a Hitler-style mustache to work. The documents include pictures from his cellphone, showing showing him with the mustache; one of those photos is at the Naval base. Investigators also found cartoons on his phone, supporting his affinity for the Nazi Party. There are also photos of Hale-Cusanelli using the 'OK' hand symbol, a gesture commonly associated with White Supremacists.

