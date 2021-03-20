Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Capitol Rioter Who Scoffed That The FBI Might Arrest Her Now Under Arrest

“Lmao yaaaaaaaaaa sure thing buddy!" responded Debra Maimone on Parler to the prospect of arrest, according to her FBI indictment.
By Ed Scarce

Replete in their MAGA gear that day, these two jailbirds must both be in utter dismay that they're under arrest, and facing decades of incarceration should they get their deserved punishment. Vogel writing on social media on January 14th, “The people being arrested are law-abiding, tax paying citizens." And then some gibberish about the "tyrants" who allowed the "fraudulent" election results to stand.

Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Philip C. Vogel II and Debra J. Maimone, both of New Castle, were charged with theft, entering restricted buildings and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to charging documents filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a Parler social media account registered to Ms. Maimone featured the two inside the Capitol Crypt amid the riot.

The camera panned to Ms. Maimone’s face and she removed her “distinctive American flag mask” and said, “It’s amazing,” the documents read.

Mr. Vogel, offscreen, says to her: “Put your mask back on. I don’t want them to see you,” according to court papers.

The charging documents feature screenshots allegedly showing the two inside the Capitol building, with Ms. Maimone wearing a shirt reading “GOD, GUNS, TRUMP” in red lettering

The two were then caught on camera, pushing against police, with Vogel kicking in a door, both wearing gas masks.

Maimone seemed unaware that she and Vogel were breaking the law, responding on Parler that she might be arrested by the FBI, “Lmao yaaaaaaaaaa sure thing buddy!"

Ms. Maimone, under the username TrumpIsYourPresident1776, responded: “I’m not saying that you stupid couch potato. I’m saying I was at the government building FULL OF TYRANTS and I WATCHED A TON of patriots that were fed up with being shot at flash banged and gassed for trying to peacefully protest!”

When someone said the FBI would be arresting everyone who illegally went into the building, Ms. Maimone said: “Lmao yaaaaaaaaaa sure thing buddy! Good thing I wasn’t in there. Although I support all the Americans that did their duty that day!”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team