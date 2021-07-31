Capitol Rioter Who Called It 'The Best Day Of My Life' Now Under Arrest

Smith now faces up to six years for "the best day of my life." Hope he gets the six years.

Source: Newsweek

A man charged in the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6 allegedly described his time inside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) office as part of "the best day of his life."

Donald Smith was charged with illegally entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or destructive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol building on Wednesday.

A witness anonymously contacted the FBI on January 9 to inform the agency that Smith was one of the rioters and had been openly bragging about his exploits. A tip that the FBI received days later, from a person who said they were the alleged rioter's coworker, indicated that Smith had shared presumably doctored videos and photos of himself and others "storming the white house" while bragging about being inside Pelosi's office.