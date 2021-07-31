Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Capitol Rioter Who Called It 'The Best Day Of My Life' Now Under Arrest

Donald J. Smith bragged to a coworker and showed pictures of himself in Nancy Pelosi's office, "storming the Capitol."
By Ed Scarce
Capitol Rioter Who Called It 'The Best Day Of My Life' Now Under Arrest
Image from: DOJ

Smith now faces up to six years for "the best day of my life." Hope he gets the six years.

Source: Newsweek

A man charged in the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6 allegedly described his time inside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) office as part of "the best day of his life."

Donald Smith was charged with illegally entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly or destructive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol building on Wednesday.

A witness anonymously contacted the FBI on January 9 to inform the agency that Smith was one of the rioters and had been openly bragging about his exploits. A tip that the FBI received days later, from a person who said they were the alleged rioter's coworker, indicated that Smith had shared presumably doctored videos and photos of himself and others "storming the white house" while bragging about being inside Pelosi's office.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team