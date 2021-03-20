MAGA Rioter Arrested, Served With Divorce Papers After Her Role In Capitol Riot

Jennifer Marie Heinl, 55, said she never entered the Capitol building, but the video said otherwise. Her husband, a police detective and member of an FBI task force filed for divorce soon after. It might also have had something to do with her going to the riot with another dude (who has also been arrested), the pair conspiring for months to attend the event together.

Source: Raw Story/WPXI

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested -- and lost her marriage -- for her role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jennifer Marie Heinl was taken into custody Thursday and charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and other felonies in connection with the riot, which left one police officer and four Donald Trump supporters dead, reported WPXI-TV.

Her husband Mike Heinl, a Shaler police detective and a member of the FBI's violent crime taskforce unit in Pittsburgh, filed for divorce last month and was on duty at the time of the insurrection, which his department chief said he did not support.

Court documents show Jennifer Heinl was associated with Kenneth Grayson, a Bridgeville man charged in January with crimes related to the riot, and a the FBI executed a search warrant that revealed Facebook messages between the pair from Nov. 12 to Jan. 11 discussing travel arrangements to Washington, D.C.