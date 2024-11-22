The Matt Gaetz Reactions Come Pouring In

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has withdrawn from the running for U.S. attorney general. Delusional in defeat, Gaetz wrote on social media cesspool X, “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” announcing the decision.

Reactions are coming in now that one of Trump's witches is seemingly dead.

Donald Trump released a statement that sounded like he was giving Gaetz a copy of Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” as a graduation present:

“I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect. Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

Sen. Mitch McConnell came out of his shell to tell reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell, “I think that was appropriate.”

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, the incoming chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the news “a positive development.”

“He must have gotten some signals yesterday during conversations he was having with senators that this was going to be a distraction,” Wyoming Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis told journalists, The Hill reported. “Good on him to recognize that and be self-aware.”

GOP Sen. Mike Rounds told The Hill, “These things always work out for the best. In this particular case, they made the right choice to withdraw the nomination.”

Adam Kinzinger wrote on X, "Bond villan #1 is out."

Sen. Lindsey Graham took time away from the Mar-a-Lago buffet table to tweet out:

"Well the more you do up front, the less you have to do on the back end," Republican Sen. Thom Tillis told CNN.

Democratic Sen. Dick Blumenthal called the nomination “doomed,” adding “it should never have been made.”

“I think because of the reports that were coming out, it was probably a good decision,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma told reporters. Mullin, who was deservedly lambasted for being mealymouthed about the Gaetz appointment, is probably breathing a sigh of relief.

House Ethics Committee chair Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi) seemed mostly interested in paving over his committee’s cowardly decision not to release the findings of its ethics investigation into the Gaetz allegations. “I think that this should end the discussion of whether or not the ethics committee should continue to move forward in this matter….”

Former chair of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniels, who is no stranger to the corrupt and shark-infested waters of the GOP, told CNN’s Dana Bash, “He trolled them, he went after them, he wasn't going to win a congeniality contest. And then suddenly he's in a position where he's saying I need your support and I need your vote.”

Fellow Florida lawmaker Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote “Something tells me we haven’t heard the last of Matt Gaetz. I look forward to seeing what is next for both Ginger Gaetz and Matt. Thank you for your service to our country.” Barf much?

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania told reporters “Holy shit. I didn't see that coming. Yes, he was the ultimate troll,” adding, “I heard that Donald Trump is going to issue a new silver dollar to commemorate that.”

“I hope that the president-elect will now consider nominating someone for attorney general who by character, experience, and qualifications can fulfill that role and be confirmed,” Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, told reporters.

Former Sen. Doug Jones questioned Gaetz’s true motivation for withdrawing his name from consideration, telling MSNBC “You know, Matt Gaetz to say, ‘I don’t want to be a distraction,’ is just almost like the spotlights saying I don’t want to be bright.”

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, not a fan of Matt Gaetz’s ousting of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and the subsequent fallout, posted this reaction:

The good news is that a suspected sexual misconduct machine will not become the country’s top law enforcement officer. The bad news is that Trump never makes good decisions and the next person nominated will likely be equally as frightening as Gaetz—albeit maybe for other reasons.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.