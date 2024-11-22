Brazil Indicts Former President Bolsonaro Over 2022 Coup Attempt

The AP reports that Brazilian police indicted former President Bolsonaro and aides over an alleged 2022 coup attempt. Like Donald Trump, Bolsonaro attempted to stay in power after losing the 2022 election.

Multiple aides of Bolsonaro have been indicted following an investigation that began last year. Recently, four military individuals and a federal police agent were arrested in connection to the same probe.

Like his friend Trump, Bolsonaro is in the middle of multiple investigations. There are accusations against Bolsonaro involving smuggling diamond jewelry into Brazil without declaration and falsifying COVID-19 vaccination records.

Bolsonaro denies any involvement in any wrongdoing. According to the AP, a separate probe revealed that Bolsonaro misused his authority to question the country's voting system, disqualifying him from running for office until 2030.

What a concept. Not allowing a leader who tried to overturn an election to run again for several years.

Close Connections: Bolsonaro and Trump

After Bolsonaro's attempted coup, guess who the Brazilian insurrection criminals turned to for help? Former President Donald Trump's aides! In 2023, The Washington Post reported that Trump henchmen Steve Bannon and Jason Miller advised the Bolsonaro's camp. The Post reported:

"Brazilian congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, the president’s son, has visited Florida since the Oct. 30 vote, meeting Trump at Mar-a-Lago and strategizing with other political allies by phone. He spoke with former Trump strategist Stephen K. Bannon, who was in Arizona assisting the campaign of GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, about the power of the pro-Bolsonaro protests and potential challenges to the Brazilian election results, Bannon said. He lunched in South Florida with former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller, now CEO of the social media company Gettr, and discussed online censorship and free speech, Miller said."