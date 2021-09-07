Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Trump Buddy Jason Miller Detained By Brazilian Authorities

Former Trump spokesman Jason Miller’s detention for three hours in Brazil is almost certainly connected to his support for a pro-Bolsonaro, anti-democratic insurrection there a la the January 6th insurrection here.
By NewsHound Ellen
33 min ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

Former Trump spokesman Jason Miller’s detention for three hours in Brazil is almost certainly connected to his support for a pro-Bolsonaro, anti-democratic insurrection there a la the January 6th insurrection here.

From The Independent:

“This afternoon my travelling party was questioned for three hours at the airport in Brasilia, after having attended this weekend’s CPAC Brasil Conference,” Mr Miller said in a statement to The Independent.

“We were not accused of any wrongdoing, and told only that they ‘wanted to talk’. We informed them that we had nothing to say and were eventually released to fly back to the United States. Our goal of sharing free speech around the world continues!” he added.

But it’s pretty obvious Miller’s interest in Brazil is about a lot more than "sharing free speech."

The Independent also reports that about 150 former and current democratic leaders from 26 countries have written an open letter warning that Brazil’s Trumpy President, Jair Bolsonaro, “has escalated his attacks on Brazil’s democratic institutions in recent weeks.” Now, the letter states, “his allies – including white supremacist groups, military police, and public officials at every level of government – are preparing a nation-wide march against the Supreme Court and Congress on 7 September, stoking fears of a coup in the world’s third-largest democracy.”

It’s not clear what is happening with the uprising, which seems to have already begun. But there’s little doubt that Miller is working to bolster Brazil's anti-democratic president.

Media Matters’ John Whitehouse caught Miller advocating for Bolsonaro’s supporters to Steve Bannon on Monday. After boasting that Brazilians are the second-largest users of Miller’s social media site Gettr, Miller gushed, “What I see here, Steve, is so much love and so much enthusiasm for free speech. And especially the folks who are the Bolsonaro supporters are being de-platformed, they’re being shadow-banned.”

Miller went on to describe the anti-democratic demonstrations as “upwards of a half million proud patriots who will be showing their solidarity with their country members.” He added “the excitement is here. Steve, this is like going to the biggest fourth of July party you have ever seen, except ten times bigger. … I love these people, it’s great.”

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team