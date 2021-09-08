Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Dumbsh*t Jason Miller 'Feared' Prison While Detained In Brazil

GETTR CEO Jason Miller, a former adviser to Donald Trump, on Wednesday, explained why he had been detained in Brazil after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference.
By David

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Miller told host Steve Bannon that he had been stopped at the airport by the secret police.

"There are a couple of Federales on the other side of the security check, saying, 'Mr. Miller, will you please come with us,'" he recalled. "So myself and one other from our group was led off to this... affectionally I can refer to it as the interrogation room. It wasn't quite like the episode of Law & Order."

"They said, 'Well, we just want to ask you some questions,'" he continued. "They're Supreme Court justices effectively have the power of the FBI, the DOJ, whatever. ... So they can be judge, jury and executioner. It is so nuts."

Miller said that the officials told him that they were conducting "two secret investigations."

"First question, why are you here?" he said of the interview. "Second question is who else do you work for? I'm like, I'm the CEO of GETTR. They were, like, 'Where do you get paid from?' I'm, like, my finances are none of your business. And then they said, 'Who are your people on the ground here? We want you to list the names of everyone that's here helping you.'"

At that point, Miller said that he decided to call the American Embassy and a lawyer.

"This has witch hunt written all over it," he complained. "They put this piece of paper in front of me and say if you just sign this piece of paper saying you have nothing to say then you can leave and get on the plane. I'm, like, guys, I don't speak Portuguese. I'm not going to sign some legal document."

"I know how this works," he added. "You sign it and the next thing you know, you're in their version of Guantanamo Bay."

The former Trump adviser said that he was eventually allowed to board his plane and leave the country.

Miller has been a vocal supporter of Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, who has said that he is willing to die to prevent being removed from power.

