Jason Miller Grovels After Trump Launches Competing Social Network

GETTR CEO Jason Miller, a former adviser to Donald Trump, fawned over the former president on Thursday despite competition from a new social media network.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced this week that it was launching TRUTH Social, a social media platform that is already expected to fail.

The new platform will compete directly with Miller's GETTR, which also targets conservative Trump fans. For his part, the former president has refused to join Miller's network.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Miller attempted to sound gracious about the competition.

"I wanted to come on the War Room today and talk about President Trump's big announcement," Miller told host Steve Bannon. "And I think it's important to say, look, this is good, we welcome the competition. We think really what the big takeaway here is that Facebook and Twitter are dying platforms."

The GETTR CEO said that Trump had declined to join GETTR after negotiations fell apart.

"Ultimately, we weren't able to get a deal done," he explained. "We did discuss it for several months. But it wasn't able to come together. He's obviously the master dealmaker. He wrote 'The Art of the Deal' and a number of other books on the very point."

"Now you know how the Chinese Communist Party felt when he was across the table negotiating the first trade deal," Bannon remarked.

"He's a very tough negotiator," Miller agreed. "There were a couple of moments during the last few months where I think I remember that from chapter 7 of 'Art of the Deal' and so I'm kind of living it in real-time."

"But I had a really good conversation with President Trump yesterday afternoon," the GETTR CEO revealed. "We spoke on the phone at length. We're still very strong allies. I'm still his number one wingman. We're just in a little bit of a competition right now on the social media side but it will be good to have his voice back out here."