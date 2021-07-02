2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Meet GETTR, The Latest MAGA Social Media Site Doomed To Fail

Former Trump spokesman Jason Miller has launched what may be the least promising MAGA social media site yet.
By NewsHound Ellen
Image from: screenshot

Designed to look and act like Twitter, it will even import your Twitter followers – without their permission, as Politico notes. I'm sure it's just a wild coincidence that Miller, a sleazy cad whose numerous marital infidelities include fathering a child while his wife was pregnant, came up with a name for his platform that sounds misogynistic when you say it out loud.

Although official launch date is not until July 4th (a declaration of independence from Big Tech!), the beta-version of the site has already hit some snags. According to Politico, “the debut immediately ran into confusion” as to whether or not this is the social media site Donald Trump has been promising.

Apparently not. Miller says he is reserving Trump’s Twitter handle for him but the former Tweeter-in-Chief has not yet signed up.

But plenty of imposters have. Variety reported that the app was quickly populated with fake accounts. For example:

At least two fake Trump accounts — ReaIDonaIdTrump (with capital Is in place of the Ls), realDonaIdTrump (with a capital I in “Donald”) — were created Thursday before the company deactivated them. Miller himself was impersonated on Gettr, before the account @jasonmiller was suspended.

Another bogus account, @OfficialDTrump, was still active as of press time, with a single post: “I can now speak the TRUTH to all my patriots on this WONDERFUL app without my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS being taken away!” (The First Amendment prohibits the government from restricting free speech and does not apply to private companies.)

Gettr’s description in Apple’s App Store is hardly reassuring of either “America First” or quality:

GETTR is a non-bias parentheses [sic] network for people all over the world. GETTR tried the best to provide best software quality to the users, allow anyone to express their opinion freely.

Politico wrote:

Whether GETTR will succeed is dubious at best. Their last attempt to replicate [Trump’s] twitter feed, a site called “From The Desk of Donald Trump”, was widely derided as nothing more than a blog, barely received any web traffic, and shut down less than a month later.

But hey, there’s still MyPillow guy’s Frank! Well, at least for now.

Twitter has thoughts, too:

