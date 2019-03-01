Conservatives Launch Another Social Media Site Just For Them

Hey guys, remember ReaganBook? Janet (née Folger) Porter’s conservative “Facebook for Patriots?” It was too good, too pure to last, and in fact it was so pure that they shut out users, and eventually the infighting led to its collapse. BTW, the Reaganbook.com domain name is available! Any takers?

Anyway, Conservatives are trying it again!

Facebook alternative launches for conservatives

Wednesday marks the official launch of the all-new USA.Life pro-Trump social media platform, which dubs itself as the “answer to Facebook and Twitter censoring Christians, conservatives and liberty.” On USA.Life’s crowdfunding page, [CEO Steven Andrew ]characterizes his new patriotic platform as a social media option for “everyone who loves America.”

Crowdfunding? so whaddya get when you help to finance the Titanic?

“Financial supporters receive a special reward, depending on how much they give, such as their name credited in the computer code with a keepsake PDF to print and other perks,” WND noted. “For larger donations, individuals and organizations can get their name on the founders wall.”

What else has Steven Andrew done?

1776Free.com is the name of Andrew’s new search engine – an option for those who are tired of Google leading them to liberal sources while filtering out conservative ones.

So will history repeat itself again (see what I did there)? Anyone wanna wager some quatloos that before a year goes by, the accusations of RINO and the “No True Scotsman” arguments will fill its pages before it collapses in a heap?

Crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors