Jason Miller Shuts Down His Twitter Account After Calling Jerry Nadler 'A Fat F*ck'

Seems former Trump spokesman Jason Miller got a tad upset Thursday night over Rep. Jerry Nadler repeatedly referring to Hope Hicks as 'Ms. Lewandowski'. He deleted the tweets later but now seems to have fled Twitter altogether. That is a shame. Twitter just doesn't have near enough sleazeballs on it.

As for @jasonmillerindc....'this account does not exist'.

Source: Mediaite

Former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller erupted into an expletive-filled tirade against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) on Thursday night in response to the lawmaker calling Hope Hicks “Ms. Lewandowski.”

While he has since deleted the posts, Miller called Nadler a “fat fuck” repeatedly after the Democrat referred to Hicks, the former White House communications director, using Corey Lewandowski’s surname in a closed-door hearing. Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager, is rumored to have dated Hicks.

“He’s a fucking scumbag anyone obsessed with attacking innocent Hope Hicks should take a long walk off a short pier,” Miller tweeted of Nadler.

“That’s fine. We’ll call Mr. Nadler ‘Mr. MuffinTop,'” Miller added in another tweet an hour later.

After making the one fat joke, Miller doubled-down, tweeting simply, “Fat fucks gonna fat fuck.” He followed that up with two more just like it: “You’re gross, you fat fuck” and “You’re fat and nasty. Don’t harass.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper saved the tweets and posted them to Twitter last night after Miller had removed them.