BUSTED: GOP Sleaze Jason Miller Admits He Hired Prostitutes

It's been rough for sleazy Republican Jason Miller. You may remember that just three weeks ago, the rotund Mr. Miller deleted his social media accounts after tweeting that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler was a "fat f*ck."

Miller is also well-known for fathering conservative commentator AJ Delgado's child while his wife was pregnant with their child. There are also allegations that he slipped an abortion pill into his stripper girlfriend's drink after he found out she was pregnant. This allegation has been vigorously denied by Miller, and is the subject of a lawsuit against Gizmodo, who originally reported the story.

Mediaite reports that in a deposition related to that lawsuit, Miller admitted to hiring prostitutes as recently as 2017:

Miller said his most recent visit to a “happy ending” massage parlor came as recently as “a couple of months ago.” He said he recalled having sex with an escort as recently as the spring of 2017 — just a few months after quitting the Trump transition team, where he served as chief spokesman. Trump had named Miller communications director in his new administration, but Miller resigned from the job before the inauguration amid allegations of an affair. He went on to join CNN, where he worked as a commentator in the spring of 2017. The May deposition details Miller’s multiple extramarital affairs, including his sexual relationships with two subordinates during the 2016 presidential campaign. His relationship with one of these women, former Trump campaign advisor A.J. Delgado, has been public knowledge since late 2016. But Miller provided new information on a second affair with Catherine Frazier, who worked as a press secretary for Sen. Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign during Miller’s time leading the candidate’s communications operation. The affairs occurred while his wife, Kelly Miller, was pregnant and the two were not legally separated.

Of course, the affairs and prostitutes are par for the course. They're forgivable in Republican politics. But slipping a girlfriend an abortion pill? Never, which is why Miller had no option but to go for the defamation lawsuit. No self-respecting Republican, except possibly Rep. Scott DeJarlais, can admit to aiding and abetting an abortion. Good golly, what would happen to their wedge issues if they did THAT?