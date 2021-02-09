Of Course Trump Spokesman Uses Abusive Boyfriend Language

One thing you can say for sure about Mango Mussolini's administration, they sure have that gaslighting abuse down pat.

Georgia is investigating the manner in which TrumpCo tried to toss the will of Georgia voters and scuttle the free and fair election of Joe Biden. Biden won Georgia, did you hear? Included in the investigation is the recorded and published phone call of Trump saying he "needs" eleven thousand votes and can the Georgia Republican officials get that for him.

Breaking NYT: The office of Georgia's secretary of state has started an investigation into Trump's attempts to overturn the state's election results, including the phone call he made to Brad Raffensperger to 'find' enough votes to reverse his loss. https://t.co/0EXE9ga5Ug — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 8, 2021

TrumpCo's spokesman Jason Miller (don't get me started about his PERSONAL history)...

Guys please stop sharing this Newsweek story. We wouldn’t want Miller’s pro-birth party to know he’s into forced abortions.https://t.co/cv60dEmN8F — NotafanofTrump 🌊 (@ducksinmypool) February 9, 2021

...responds to the upcoming investigation by blaming the people who picked up to the phone. Because Trump couldn't have committed that CRIME if they didn't pick up the phone!

I am not making this up.

It was basically Raffensperger's fault! pic.twitter.com/qhVuEptKCZ — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithMO) February 9, 2021

And everyone is noticing a pattern here.

DARVO is an acronym for "deny, attack, and reverse victim and offender". It is a common manipulation strategy of psychological abusers. — sam (@samiamsamh) February 9, 2021

"If he didn't want me to ask him to commit crimes he shouldn't have voted for me." — Paul Lee (@paulytheism) February 9, 2021