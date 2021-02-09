Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Of Course Trump Spokesman Uses Abusive Boyfriend Language

Jason Miller responds to Georgia investigation by blaming the victim because of course he does.
By Frances Langum
Of Course Trump Spokesman Uses Abusive Boyfriend Language

One thing you can say for sure about Mango Mussolini's administration, they sure have that gaslighting abuse down pat.

Georgia is investigating the manner in which TrumpCo tried to toss the will of Georgia voters and scuttle the free and fair election of Joe Biden. Biden won Georgia, did you hear? Included in the investigation is the recorded and published phone call of Trump saying he "needs" eleven thousand votes and can the Georgia Republican officials get that for him.

TrumpCo's spokesman Jason Miller (don't get me started about his PERSONAL history)...

...responds to the upcoming investigation by blaming the people who picked up to the phone. Because Trump couldn't have committed that CRIME if they didn't pick up the phone!

I am not making this up.

And everyone is noticing a pattern here.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team