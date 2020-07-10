Trump Campaign Spokesman Uses Unthinkable Attack On Biden

Hogan Gidley's latest attack on Joe Biden was so disgusting that the Fox News host cut him off.

Are you ready for another #Pizzagate QAnon conspiracy?

It's not a shock that pedophile rings populated the QAnon message boards: they're all psychos. Eventually a man who believed their nonsense shot up a pizza parlor. Would you be shocked if we found out that it was the Russians who is the mysterious "Q" lunatic?

But when it's a presidential campaign spokesperson trying to intimate that their main political rival uses ice cream to somehow lure children, that's unconscionable.

On Thursday, America's Newsroom Hogan Gidley joined co-host, Sandra Smith, directly after the Supreme Court issued their two rulings against Donald Trump.

Smith began discussing Tom Friedman's article in the New York Times in which he told Joe Biden not to debate Trump unless he meets certain conditions.

Smith outlined the two conditions that Friedman put forth: Trump must release his tax returns and they must have a real-time fact-checker on hand.

Then Fox News played a clip of James Carville saying that Biden would wipe the floor with Trump in a debate, especially after his performances during the Democratic primary debates.

Smith turned to Gidley and said, "Weigh in on this, Hogan."

Trump's campaign spokesman attacked Biden's performances and intimated that he has a diminished capacity, but then he turned evil when he went off on a QAnon tangent.

Like a slimy mollusk, Gidley said, "You're going to hear interesting comments from Joe Biden about how children love his leg hair and how he used to coax children up onto the porch with ice cream during quarantines..."

The Fox News host was audibly shocked and cut in, "Whoa," as he continued with more desperate lies.

Smith interrupted saying,"Hold on, hold on. We're talking about whether or not the president wants to debate Joe Biden," she said.

The Trump campaign is scum.

Gidley was using a CNN interview with Jake Tapper that he turned into a Pizzagate lie.

Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper that his son Beau's kids "live about a mile as the crow flies from us" and that they would walk over to see their grandparents on the porch. "Every day they walk over through the woods and through a neighborhood, and they sit out in the backyard, and we sit out on the porch, and I bribe them with ice cream," Biden said in the interview.

This is as low as it gets, but we are still 4 months out of the election.

We still haven't seen the bottom of their noxious campaign.