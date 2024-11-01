Louie Gohmert: There Are Marxists Hoping Trump Wins

Feeble Gohmert loses the plot.
By John AmatoNovember 1, 2024

Old racist Louie Gohmert made an appearance on Real America's Voice to claim Marxists in this country hope Trump wins so that they can create chaos.

He's back on MAGA TV.

Gohmert got in hot water over at Fox News for claiming George Soros didn't act like a Jew back in 2018.

GOHMERT: But it is just how completely out of touch these people are with rank-and-file Americans.

And let me tell you that there are some people, like the Marxists, they are kind of hoping that Trump will get elected so that they can create the chaos they've been trying to do for, you know, 50, 60 years.

And then there are others that think, no, if we could just get the Marxists out of all hell.

Well, thank you so much, Congressman.

I hate to cut you off.

We've got a hard break to get out to.

That was a convenient break if there ever was one.

There's almost nothing scarier than seeing Louie Gohmert on Halloween.

The only chaos agent is Donald Trump.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon