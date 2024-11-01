Louie Gohmert: There Are Marxists Hoping Trump Wins

Old racist Louie Gohmert made an appearance on Real America's Voice to claim Marxists in this country hope Trump wins so that they can create chaos.

He's back on MAGA TV.

Gohmert got in hot water over at Fox News for claiming George Soros didn't act like a Jew back in 2018.

GOHMERT: But it is just how completely out of touch these people are with rank-and-file Americans.

And let me tell you that there are some people, like the Marxists, they are kind of hoping that Trump will get elected so that they can create the chaos they've been trying to do for, you know, 50, 60 years.

And then there are others that think, no, if we could just get the Marxists out of all hell.

Well, thank you so much, Congressman.

I hate to cut you off.

We've got a hard break to get out to.