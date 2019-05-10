Rep. Louie Gohmert Raves About FBI-Obama-Clinton Coup Against Trump

Lou Dobbs interviewed the usually-unhinged Rep. Louis Gohmert on Fox Business who claimed that he agreed with Chairman Nadler and Speaker Pelosi about a constitutional crisis unfolding before us.

However, in his warped perceptions, the crisis that is taking place are by those who investigated Trump and Russia for hacking into the 2016 presidential election.

In an obnoxious opening , the two uber-Trump fluffers began with a circle jerk of love they share for one another and their ability to uncover conspiracies where no one else can.

Dobbs observed that Rep. Louie Gohmert's blood must be boiling and the Texas Congressman said Lou was a breath of fresh air.

Then he took a shot at Chairman Burr, who has subpoenaed Don Junior to come before his committee, snarling that Burr was "pandering to those who can't stand the President."

Gohmert continued, "Now, you don’t find me agreeing very often with Jerry Nadler and Speaker Pelosi but I do agree there is definitely a constitutional crisis and it has everything to do with that attempted coup by leaders in the FBI, the DOJ, apparently in the intel community, some there, maybe the top people."

"And who knows, since we found out that President Obama wanted to know everything that was going on and we heard that, gee, we can thank President Obama, because he’s the one that set this whole thing in motion," he said. "It is outrageous. ”

Unironically, Gohmert went on to suggest that accountability was on the line if they didn't prosecute those people.

"This will not stop if people don't go to prison for bringing this little experiment in self-government to the brink of disaster," he told Dobbs with a straight face.

This is some expert-level gaslighting right here. It's the mark of a cult. And it's absolutely expected of the likes of Lou Dobbs and his sidekick Louie.