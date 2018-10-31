Rep. Gohmert Assures Lou Dobbs 'It's Not Anti-Semitic To Criticize George Soros'

Seven minutes. That's how long Lou Dobbs had Rep. Louie Gohmert on his airwaves to worry all the faithful Lou Dobbs viewers about those scary asylum-seekers 1,000 miles away from our southern borders. Seven full minutes.

As they were wrapping up the segment, Lou almost seemed to be having a laugh at Louie's expense. Even for Lou Dobbs, Louie Gohmert is a goober of a guy, apparently. And Gohmert's claim that anyone seeking asylum had to do so through the embassy in their home country is, to be frank, absurd. Watch Dobbs almost laugh out loud.

But just as Dobbs was ending the segment, Louie felt led to reassure him. "Lou," he said. "It's not anti-Semitic to criticize George Soros and Izrul (ph!) issued a statement a year ago saying just that."

Laughing, Dobbs ended the segment.

"Izrul's" statement notwithstanding, it certainly IS anti-Semitic to call Soros into account as the head of some secret globalist cabal seeking to take everything away from Joe and Judy Christian and their little Johnny and Jane. You bet it is.

It is even more irresponsible for Gohmert to say something like that less than one week since a Trump-obsessed conspiracy theorist sent Soros and 13 others bombs intended to injure or kill them, and it is even MORE irresponsible to say that after 11 people lost their lives while praying in their synagogue on Saturday morning.

So really, Louie Gohmert, pack up your white hood and head on back to Texas where you'll get re-elected in your reliably whitebread district, but don't be giving anyone else advice about what is, and what is not, appropriate criticism of any other person.