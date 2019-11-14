Joe DiGenova Invokes Anti-Semitic Soros Smear To Defend GOP

When a conservative is cornered, it's time for them to rush to blame a villain. These two links go to Judicial Watch tweets:

Hillary Clinton?

Barack Obama?

Why not go full International Jewish Banking Conspiracy and blame George Soros? And look, Fox and Lou Dobbs give THAT airtime. Who is sponsoring this programming? And Crazy Uncle Liberty calls this "the news." (Transcript via Media Matters.)

JOE DIGENOVA: Well, there's no doubt that George Soros controls a very large part of the career foreign service of the United States State Department. He also controls the activities of FBI agents overseas who work for NOG's, work with NGO's. That was very evident in Ukraine. And Kent was part of that. He was a very big protector of Soros. His testimony today showed this, kind of, stern sort of discomfort with not being included in certain discussions. But the truth is, George Soros had a daily opportunity to tell the State Department through Victoria Nuland what to do in the Ukraine. And he ran it, Soros ran it. He corrupted FBI officials, he corrupted foreign service officers. And the bottom line is this, George Soros wants to run Ukraine and he's doing everything he can to use every lever of the United States government to make that happen, for business interests, not for good government business.

So the Evil Jewish Banker (tm) controls the State Department, the FBI, AND Ukraine?

Points off, Joe diGenova, for neglecting to mention the Bolsheviks.

Josh Marshall has been covering the anti-semitism of the Soros smears for a while now.

Straight out of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Just moments ago, Lou Dobbs guest Chris Farrell (head of Judicial Watch) says Caravan is being funded/directed by the "Soros-occupied State Department". pic.twitter.com/QBSong7uk1 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2018

A year ago Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch was banned from Fox after I noted him pitching anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about the "Soros-occupied State Department" on the Dobbs show https://t.co/M5bYroqseT via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 14, 2019