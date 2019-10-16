Lou Dobbs Holds Up 'Anglo Saxon Jurisprudence' To Defend Trump

Lou Dobbs knows what he is saying here is 100% dog poop:

LOU DOBBS: Nancy Pelosi has decided there will be no formal vote on impeachment, to exploit what they call an impeachment inquiry in which the minority party has absolutely no rights, the President of the United States has no due process rights whatsoever, and they're simply gonna roll back hundreds of years of Anglo-Saxon law and jurisprudence.

Harmeet Dhillon of The Republican National Lawyers Association (Hey Harmeet, Rudy left a message) nods and agrees that Trump isn't being treated fairly.

Both of them know that the House is the Grand Jury in an impeachment case, and the Senate is where the trial takes place. Trump will get all the "due process" to defend himself in the Senate. That's how this works. That's how all of this works.

Brilliant of Democrats to keep witnesses from the meat grinder of right-wing media. Their testimony is devastating to Trump, and all of it will be submitted AT TRIAL. We can't wait.