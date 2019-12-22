Lou Dobbs Accuses Democrats Of Trying To Overthrow 'The Greatest President In Our History'

If anyone had any doubt that Fox and its sister network, Fox Business, have turned into the United States' version of North Korean state-run television, just watch this opening from FBN host Lou Dobbs and his over-the-top praise for Dear Leader, where Dobbs accuses Democrats of trying to "overthrow" the "greatest president in our history."

I'm not sure what Dobbs was smoking last Friday, but it's got to be some pretty strong stuff to be able to stomach this level of butt-kissing for Trump. After attacking Pelosi and the "radical Dims" for impeaching Trump, and claiming they'll never be able to hang onto their majority in the House in the next election, Dobbs made this prediction on McConnell's upcoming sham of an impeachment trial in the Senate:

LOU DOBBS (HOST): We know history is written by the winners, and that means President Trump and the Republican Party he leads will be the ones who decide. And it will be exoneration, and it will be century after century of veneration for this president.

Dobbs is one of Trump's more shameless sycophants on the network as we've documented here, and who Media Matters keeps an eye on as well. He's right up there with Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro when it comes to god-like worship of this corrupt president and his administration.