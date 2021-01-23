FBN's Lou Dobbs Tries To Pin MAGA Sedition Riot On Schumer And Pelosi

Trump lickspittle and Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, like many on the right, is desperate to pin the MAGA sedition riot that took place at the capitol on January 6th on anyone and everyone other than Dear Leader.

During a segment on his show this Friday, Dobbs went on an extended rant about the upcoming impeachment hearings, and attacked the "national left-wing media, the radical Dems, the anti-Trump RINOs" for daring to tell the truth about Trump's part in inciting the violent mob that stormed the capitol and wanted to hang Mike Pence and kill members of Congress.

Dobbs claimed the Democrats are using impeachment to "divert public attention from their own negligence and failure to act before January 6th to prevent the violence," and just as we saw Lindsey Graham do last week, Dobbs attempted to lay the blame for the security breach at the feet of Nancy Pelosi, rather than the Capitol Police who are actually responsible for their security.

Dobbs used the fact that the riots were pre-planned, and that the FBI and the NYPD were aware of the threats of violence, and that Pelosi and Schumer may have been briefed on those plans as an excuse to blame them for what happened, and did his best to absolve Trump for what he said to them that day.

Dobbs is taking a page straight out of the GOP playbook that I'm sure you'll see used during the upcoming impeachment hearings, which is that you should ignore everything else he said during his speech that day, and just focus on this one line:

As House Republicans laid out their unsuccessful case against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a number of GOP lawmakers pointed to one line from the president's incendiary and dishonest January 6 speech as evidence he did not provoke the Capitol siege. Meanwhile, these same lawmakers ignored the rest of the speech and the inflammatory rhetoric Trump used, like telling his supporters "if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore." They failed to mention how Trump's repetitive lies about the election over the course of 2020 and into the new year helped set the stage for the anger and violence that was on display at the US Capitol last Wednesday. During the speech, which was delivered outside of the White House, Trump said: "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." House Republicans on Wednesday repeatedly pointed to this line in defense of Trump, emphasizing that the president used the word "peacefully."

Here's Dobbs' lame defense after he repeated the talking point on Trump supposedly encouraging them to protest "peacefully."

DOBBS: At no time did he intimate in any way that he expected or encouraged anyone, anyone on invade the nation's capitol, or to assault any law enforcement officers. Both of those pieces of evidence are ignored in their entirety by the leadership of the "Democrat" party.

Yeah, good luck with that Lou, because the rest of his speech is on tape, along with the rest of the nuts there like Rudy Giuliani, who encouraged the MAGAts to engage in "trial by combat" and NC freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who helped to rile them up before the riot as well.