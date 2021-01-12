Trump Takes No Responsibility For Riots - MSNBC Cuts Away

MSNBC cut away from Donald Trump's helicopter presser the moment he refused to take any responsibility for the MAGA riots of last Wednesday.

He also lied about the speech he gave prior to the riots. He's on tape telling the mob that if they don't fight for their country they'll lose it.

Fleeing the White House for Texas to check out his facakta wall, Trump did explain there is "real" anger in America right now.

But not because his followers stormed the Capitol building, leaving five people dead in their wake, but because big tech kicked Parler off their servers. Law enforcement feared multiple terrorist plots were being organized on Parler for the Biden inauguration, and Amazon noted that there was no way the Parler management had any control over their users. You'll recall that lack of comment moderation was a feature of Parler, not an accident.

Kelly O'Donnell from CBS News asked, "What is your role in what happened at the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility?"

Trump refused to take any responsibility and instead claimed many analysts (Manny Peeples tell me!) had gone over his taped remarks on Wednesday and what he said was "totally appropriate."

As Trump veered into the BLM protests in the summer to deflect from his inciting the riot, MSNBC host Hallie Jackson cut away from Trump's words, She stated flatly that the network was cutting away because Trump was indulging in his "alternative reality."

Jackson said, "We are coming out of this now because the president has started to, as he occasionally does, often does, veer away from the truth."

She continued, "His video that he taped on Wednesday, after the riots were happening at the Capitol, was not viewed widely as "totally appropriate." In fact, many people argued they were highly inappropriate and that he told the people who were rioting, the mob who was descending on the Capitol, that they were 'very special' and that he 'loved them.'"

Domestic terrorists loving Trump is all that matters to the out-going narcissistic baby.