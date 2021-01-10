Thanks To Trump's MAGA Insurrection, Randy Rainbow Breaks His 'No Repeat' Rule For 'Sedition'

Randy Rainbow's genius is limitless. Just last May he parodied the song "Tradition" from Fiddler on the Roof with "Distraction" — a hilarious takedown of Trump's criminally negligent handling of COVID-19.
After Wednesday's deadly, seditious insurrection incited by Trump and his sycophants, Rainbow apparently had a bazillion requests for an encore. Only this time with, you guessed it..."Sedition." Under normal circumstances, he has a strict "no repeating of song parodies" rule. But because these are not normal times, baruch Hashem, Randy Rainbow delivered.