FBI: Largest Cache Of Explosives Ever Found On Norfolk Farm

The man arrested appears to be a member of No Lives Matter, a nihilistic, far-right ideology that largely exists on encrypted online messaging apps like Telegram.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 2, 2025

A Virginia man was arrested this month with what feds described in court papers Monday as the largest cache of “finished explosive devices” ever found in the F.B.I.’s history. Via the New York Times:

The man, Brad Spafford, was taken into custody at a farm outside Norfolk on Dec. 17 on the basis of a single-count criminal complaint accusing him of illegally possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle. When investigators searched his 20-acre property, in Isle of Wight County, they found in a detached garage more than 150 explosive devices — mostly pipe bombs, some of them labeled “lethal,” prosecutors said.

They found more pipe bombs in a bedroom inside Mr. Spafford’s house, loosely stuffed in a backpack that bore a patch shaped like a hand grenade and a logo reading “#NoLivesMatter,” prosecutors said.

No Lives Matter is a nihilistic, far-right ideology that largely exists on encrypted online messaging apps like Telegram. The movement’s adherents promote “targeted attacks, mass killings and criminal activity” and have “historically encouraged members to engage in self-harm and animal abuse,” according to a threat assessment released in August by the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

1/Earlier this month, and largely unnoticed by the national media, a man from southern Virginia was arrested with what has been called the largest cache of explosives ever, perhaps 150 devices. And it's a very curious case. www.smithfieldtimes.com/2024/12/30/f...

Joyce White Vance (@joycewhitevance.bsky.social) 2025-01-01T14:00:11.626Z

2/What happened next was curious. Despite the fact that Spafford was doing sniper training & had told an informant he wanted to bring back political assassinations, mentioning President Biden & VP Harris, a fed'l judge decline to detain him, but stayed release so the gov't could appeal.

Joyce White Vance (@joycewhitevance.bsky.social) 2025-01-01T14:02:50.119Z

3/ As it often does, the government is holding him on an easily available charge, possession of an illegal weapon. The judge seemed to seize on this in denying detention. Again, the defendant specifically mentioned Biden and Harris.

Joyce White Vance (@joycewhitevance.bsky.social) 2025-01-01T14:07:06.988Z

4/The defense argues the gov't was aware of defendant's activities for 2 years via the informant & he hasn't done anything in all that time and it's only 150 explosive devices after all. This case should be the poster child for pre-trial detention, so, will be interesting to watch this develop.

Joyce White Vance (@joycewhitevance.bsky.social) 2025-01-01T14:10:21.942Z

This is insane, clearly this man had terroristic intent to assassinate many political leaders and the FBI doesn't even hold a press conference? This story will probably go away in a day or two, but hey, you know that Luigi guy over there...now there's a real true villain 😒 I hate it here.

Cerberus Skye (@cerberus-skye.bsky.social) 2025-01-01T17:03:58.746Z

Discussion

