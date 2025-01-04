The Year Of The Government Worker

Bill Penzey, CEO of Penzey's spice company is coming into 2025 blazing and unafraid. A few days ago, he sent out an email touting that 2025 should be the "Year of the American Government Worker" since the Orange Felon and his criminal syndicate, especially the DOGGIE Boys, were coming for federal workers in order to use them as red meat for their base.

He received so much positive and thankful feedback that he decided to make it "official:"

On this day of January 1, 2025, Penzeys Spices does hereby officially declare the year 2025 to be: The Year of the American Government Worker. We declare this because it needs to be declared. So it is declared. [...] Now more than ever we need these people who have dedicated their careers to serving America. The Republican party is out to dismantle the freedom, empathy, and equality that is the heart of the America so many generations have sacrificed so much to bring to life. Government workers are our first, and for all intents and purposes, only line of defense. We need them. They need a little love. Give them lots of love.

As an example, Penzey points out that thanks to TSA workers and others, we haven't had a 9-11 since 9-11. That's not a bad track record.

And as a former public sector worker who had to put up with 16 years of Scott Walker's anti-worker bullshit, I can tell you that any kindness we can show them can go a long way. Yes, even the IRS workers.