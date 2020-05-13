Tucker Carlson Complains About Proposed Immigrant-Worker Protections: 'Dems Will Win Every Election'

Tucker Carlson dialed up the MAGA hysteria to an 11 Tuesday night by claiming protections for undocumented immigrants in essential services will result in amnesty for all and victory for Democrats in “every presidential election for the rest of for the rest of your life, the rest of your children's lives, the rest of your grandchildrens' lives.”

According to CBS News, the latest House relief bill contains an extension of unemployment benefits, assistance to farmers, funding for testing, tracing and treatments, protections for renters and homeowners from evictions, election security and more.

But trust-fund baby Carlson, safe in his high-paying, work-at-home job, pretended to be on the side of workers as he attacked the bill because it’s just not cruel enough to undocumented workers. And if we’re not overrun with immigrants, we’ll be taken over by China. Better dead than red! Or brown.

The estimated price tag for everything in this bill is three trillion dollars. That’s close to 90 percent of the nation’s entire annual tax revenue. And keep in mind, that comes close on the heels of the last coronavirus relief bill that cost about two trillion dollars. And of course, our usual annual spending is still there, it hasn’t disappeared. So all together that’s an awful lot of expenses. And every single dollar will have to be borrowed because there aren’t any left. That means that when the smoke clears from all this spending, only China will be able to bail us out. They’ll have to. They’re the only ones who can afford it. China has the strongest balance sheet in the world. At that point, we will be their vassals.

So is worth it? What will we get in return for this? We spent all day reading Pelosi’s bill to find out. … Here’s what’s we found: First and most glaringly, with more than 30 million Americans out of work, really the last thing we need is more illegal low-wage labor from abroad. Yet this bill goes out of its way to supply illegal immigrants — who, in case you needed to be reminded, have no right to be here in the first place — with billions in taxpayer dollars. According to House Democrats, illegal immigrants must have a right to have the $1200 checks that American citizens received in the last coronavirus bill. They would also receive the same direct payments as American citizens going forward. So in effect it’s a huge payoff to the Democratic Party’s most cherished constituency, a group that’s not even allowed to be here.

And then it goes on from there. The bill also contains an amnesty provision. For the duration of the coronavirus crisis — that’s something they’d like to see extended for a very long time — all illegal immigrants employed in so-called “essential services” would be shielded from deportation and their employers would be shielded, too. People who hire illegal immigrants could not be prosecuted. ...

Current “essential” workers as they are defined in this bill is in fact an enormous category that spans almost every part of the American economy. It includes employees in food services, laundry, waste management, child care, agriculture, transportation, restaurants, as well as any retail worker in America who works at a location that sells food or beverages. This is a blanket amnesty for virtually every illegal alien who has already taken an American job. And once this amnesty is granted, it will never be taken away. Bet on that no matter what they tell you. Anyone who lives in Washington can confirm that. Once passed, it’s not going away. And at that point, there will be no more debate about illegal immigration. The issue will be settled, permanently and Democrats will win every presidential election for the rest of your life, the rest of your children’s lives, the rest of your grandchildren’s lives. That’s the point of this.