Hypocrisy, Thy Name Is Fox News

Above, Nobel Laureate in Economics (NOT) Brian Kilmeade makes the argument that keeping a Tesla plant closed in California is purely "political" and designed to hurt "the president."

Meanwhile...

Scoop: Fox Corp has extended the company's work-from-home directive through June 15. On that date, at the earliest, Fox Corp properties like Fox News will begin a gradual reopening of their offices... https://t.co/0RdRr1SYdy — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 12, 2020

Big firms like Fox are making calculations and finding that now is not the time to let people back into the office en masse. This fits into a pattern we've been seeing since the winter -- corporate America has been a step or two ahead of the government. https://t.co/LNsfS27G93 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 12, 2020

I disagree with Brian Stelter: it's not that Fox News is "a step ahead of the government." Fox News and other large corporations have attorneys who know about liability and err on the side of CAUTION unlike the so-called president who only sees his own poll numbers and thinks LESS TESTING will mean less bad news for him. And that nothing else matters, even the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.

Just a reminder that most of what you hear on Fox is scripted lies that the suits at the top don't believe or act upon, the end.