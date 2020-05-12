Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Hypocrisy, Thy Name Is Fox News

While Fox News hosts scream for the economy to re-open, Fox News is keeping their own employees home until mid-June.
By Frances Langum
38 min ago by Frances Langum
Above, Nobel Laureate in Economics (NOT) Brian Kilmeade makes the argument that keeping a Tesla plant closed in California is purely "political" and designed to hurt "the president."

Meanwhile...

I disagree with Brian Stelter: it's not that Fox News is "a step ahead of the government." Fox News and other large corporations have attorneys who know about liability and err on the side of CAUTION unlike the so-called president who only sees his own poll numbers and thinks LESS TESTING will mean less bad news for him. And that nothing else matters, even the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans.

Just a reminder that most of what you hear on Fox is scripted lies that the suits at the top don't believe or act upon, the end.

